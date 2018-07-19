GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SDPI Wants to Kill Us, Says Kerala Inter-faith Couple in Viral Video

Harrison, a Christian, married Shahana a few days ago. However, trouble started brewing after they posted a picture of their marriage on the social networking site. Shahana alleged that SDPI has offered money to kill them.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:July 19, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
(Representational photo: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: Fearing Kevin-like fate, a Christian-Muslim couple has taken to Facebook to express the harassment they have been facing since their marriage. The couple has alleged in a video that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has threatened to kill them and their families.

Harrison, a Christian, married Shahana a few days ago. However, trouble started brewing after they posted a picture of their marriage on the social networking site. Shahana alleged that SDPI has offered ransom (supari) to kill them.

“I am not able to contact my parents, go home or even approach the police. They are threatening to kill us, my parents and my sister. We want to live together,” Harrison says in the video.

The Thiruvananthapuram resident also mentions in the viral video that he does not want his life to end like Kevin’s — the infamous honour killing case in Kottayam where the bride's family abducted and killed the man.

“We never thought about our religion or caste while we were in a relationship or during marriage. I am living as a Muslim and he as a Christian. We never forced each other to change our religion. I want to live with him and I don't want to die. What are you going to get by killing us?” the woman asks. She alleged that even her family wants to eliminate the couple.

However, SDPI has termed the allegations as baseless. SDPI district committee member Thadhonam Nisamudeen said, “Our party is not involved in any such activities. This might be their relatives calling them and threatening them. If they come to our office we are ready to give them protection.”

Police said that they have not received any complaint from either of the families regarding the threat. The team only received a missing complaint from Harrison’s family two days ago.

During investigation, they found that the man was missing along with his aunt’s daughter, Shahana. Harrison’s parents were also an inter-faith couple. Police said that their investigation is on to find the couple.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
