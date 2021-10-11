Sea of Crowd at Durga Puja Pandals in Bengal, Experts Fear Alarming Covid Surge Before Diwali

Is this a road? or sea of coronavirus! On the evening of Panchami, the car of a doctor was repeatedly stopped on the way back from the hospital. Looking at the crowd on the street, he lamented, “How people are jumping into the sea of Covid-19. Wouldn’t anyone be least aware?"

During the festive season, there is a risk of breaking the Covid guidelines in the city. The guidelines have already been issued by the Union Ministry of Health. The State health department has also issued covid guidelines. But in the time of Durga Puja, the question has already arisen as to how much the common people are willing to abide by the Covid rules.

According to a bulletin on Sunday, 760 people tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. During this period, 11 people have died due to Covid-19. The fresh cases again topped recoveries, with a total of 734 patients being discharged over the last 24 hours. Active cases in the State currently stand at 7,649 of which 6,329 patients are in home isolation and 204 are in safe homes. 3.19 per cent of hospital beds in the State are occupied by Covid patients.

West Bengal administered 2,06,494 vaccine doses on Sunday, taking the cumulative figure to 6,43,96,276 doses.

Most of the Puja visitors do not even have a mask on their faces. In that situation, many people are seen standing in front of the Pandals or the light and clicking their selfies.

In the words of a Virologist, “Now mild symptoms being seen more. So most of the people are not doing the Corona test. As a result, if that person is present in puja crowd, there is a strong possibility that the infection will spread to others.”

None of us knows whether the person next to us is infected or not. Very few puja organisers are seeing concerned about all the Covid-19 guidelines. Doctors also report, people with cancer, kidney disease and other comorbidities, their immunity level is already low. So even after taking two doses of the vaccine they can get affected.

Experts believe that Puja’s shopping crowd is responsible for this increase in Covid-19 cases. Added to this is the addiction of pandal hopping since Mahalaya. On October 4-5, it was seen that the crowd was overflowing in different puja pandals. Doctors fear that if this trend continues, the situation could reach alarming levels before Kali Puja (Diwali). Many are dragging the issue of Kerala in this context. Kerala is facing a dire situation after floating in the ‘Onam’ festival. Many are fearing that the situation could happen in West Bengal as well.

Experts are more concerned about the fact that the restrictions during Durga Puja are much less this time than last the year.

West Bengal state health department has opened a dedicated control room at its headquarters, Swasthya Bhavan, to rush emergency medical assistance to Covid-19 patients during Durga Puja.

