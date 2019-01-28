English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seafood Sunday Lunch, Selfies For Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Private Goa Visit
Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes took to Instagram to express how she was in awe of Rahul's charm and modesty upon meeting him
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Rachna Fernandes in Goa (Instagram rachna_the_dentist_fernandes)
Panaji: Holidaying in Goa after a turbulent winter session of Parliament, Congress President Rahul Gandhi surprised patrons at the popular Fisherman's Wharf restaurant in South Goa, where he arrived for a Sunday lunch with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi.
Rahul who was wearing a blue t-shirt also posed for photographs and selfies with patrons of the seafood restaurant, who had arrived for a quiet lunch on Sunday.
Goa-based dentist Rachna Fernandes, who was dining at the restaurant along with relatives, said that the mother-son politician duo were having a quiet lunch, with no security guards present.
"When I asked him for a photograph with him, he said he would oblige after he settles the bill," Fernandes said.
Once the bill was paid by him, Rahul offered to take a picture with her.
"He is too nice to be in the bad, bad world of politics," Fernandes told IANS.
Rahul and his mother are on a three-day holiday in Goa.
According to a Goa Congress spokesperson, the party President and Sonia Gandhi are on a "private visit" and there are no official engagements scheduled during his stay in Goa at a five-star resort in South Goa.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
