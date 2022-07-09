Sealdah Metro Station Deemed to be 1.5 Times Bigger than Phool Bagan Station Will be Inaugurated on Monday

There is a piece of good news for the Kolkata metro commuters. Finally, the Sealdah metro station is ready to serve the people. Metro officials confirmed that 11th July is the inauguration day of the Sealdah underground metro station.

The East-West Metro, which was started in phases in March 2020, now runs a truncated 6.6km from Sector V to Phoolbagan with six stations. On March 24, the seventh station, Sealdah, and an added 2.3km was approved by the CRS. Due to non-operational reasons, metro received CRS permission for the second time in the last week of July.

A senior official from the metro Ekalabya Chakrabarty says Sealdah Metro Station is expected to cater to 45,000 passengers. Also, the Sealdah metro station is ready to boost the operational ratio of the Kolkata metro.

The three-tier Sealdah Metro Station is East-West Metro’s seventh stop from the Salt Lake end. The 2.3-km stretch of the upcoming Sealdah Metro station had reportedly received crucial safety clearance from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in March this year. The metro station has an interchange facility for commuters to access Eastern Railway train services.

The station has eight staircases, 18 escalators, five lifts and four platforms.

From Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah, passengers can zip 10 kilometres in 20 minutes. The base fare of this metro station is just Rs10.

It is interesting to note that Sealdah Metro station is 1.5 times bigger than Phool Bagan Metro station. The metro station has an island platform. It will help the passengers to enter and exit from a metro coach.

