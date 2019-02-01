LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Finance Minister begins budget 2019 speech
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • Piyush Goyal arrives at Parliament
  • Sensex opens 10 points up, NIFTY gains 15 points
  • BJP restored fiscal sanity, says MP Jayant Sinha
  • 585,000 villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
1-min read

Sealed Bags With Budget Documents Arrive At The Parliament

Expectations are clearly high across demographics from the Narendra Modi government’s Budget 2019, with the finance exercise expected to be a little more robust than the traditional election-year vote-on-account.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has arrived at the Parliament with the all-important budget briefcase. The sealed bags containing budget documents have also reached Parliament, where Goyal will begin Budget 2019 speech at 11am. Expectations are clearly high across demographics from the Narendra Modi government’s Budget 2019, with the finance exercise expected to be a little more robust than the traditional election-year vote-on-account.

