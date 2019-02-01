English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Sealed Bags With Budget Documents Arrive At The Parliament
Expectations are clearly high across demographics from the Narendra Modi government’s Budget 2019, with the finance exercise expected to be a little more robust than the traditional election-year vote-on-account.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has arrived at the Parliament with the all-important budget briefcase. The sealed bags containing budget documents have also reached Parliament, where Goyal will begin Budget 2019 speech at 11am. Expectations are clearly high across demographics from the Narendra Modi government’s Budget 2019, with the finance exercise expected to be a little more robust than the traditional election-year vote-on-account.
