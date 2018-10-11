English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Search Called Off in Indonesian Quake-Tsunami: Official
The UN says 200,000 people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Palu, with clean drinking water and medical supplies still in short supply.
Children eat outside their tent for safety reasons after the earthquake in Biromaru village in Sigi, in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Palu: The search for those killed in Indonesia's quake-tsunami disaster was called off Thursday, despite there being around 5,000 people still missing.
The magnitude 7.5-quake and a subsequent tsunami razed whole swathes of Palu to the ground on September 28.
More than 2,000 bodies have been recovered since the twin disaster on Sulawesi island.
But authorities fear 5,000 more could be buried beneath the ruined city, where entire villages were swallowed.
Rescuers had struggled to find remains in the twisted wreckage, a job made worse as mud hardened and bodies decomposed in the tropical heat.
"The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims will end this Thursday afternoon," SAR field director in Palu, Bambang Suryo, told AFP.
The government earlier indicated these hard-hit areas would be left untouched as mass graves.
Parks and monuments are planned at three of these worst-hit areas -- Balaroa, Petobo and Jono Oge -- to commemorate the possibly thousands of dead who will never found.
Those zones were all but destroyed by liquefaction, a phenomenon where the brute force of a quake turns soil to quicksand.
Humanitarian assistance has poured into the disaster-ravaged city but the recovery ever been criticised as moving too slowly.
Some foreign rescue teams were prevented from deploying quickly to the ground to assist in the search for the dead and missing.
The UN says 200,000 people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Palu, with clean drinking water and medical supplies still in short supply.
An estimated 80,000 people were displaced by the disaster, many squatting in tents outside their destroyed homes.
The magnitude 7.5-quake and a subsequent tsunami razed whole swathes of Palu to the ground on September 28.
More than 2,000 bodies have been recovered since the twin disaster on Sulawesi island.
But authorities fear 5,000 more could be buried beneath the ruined city, where entire villages were swallowed.
Rescuers had struggled to find remains in the twisted wreckage, a job made worse as mud hardened and bodies decomposed in the tropical heat.
"The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims will end this Thursday afternoon," SAR field director in Palu, Bambang Suryo, told AFP.
The government earlier indicated these hard-hit areas would be left untouched as mass graves.
Parks and monuments are planned at three of these worst-hit areas -- Balaroa, Petobo and Jono Oge -- to commemorate the possibly thousands of dead who will never found.
Those zones were all but destroyed by liquefaction, a phenomenon where the brute force of a quake turns soil to quicksand.
Humanitarian assistance has poured into the disaster-ravaged city but the recovery ever been criticised as moving too slowly.
Some foreign rescue teams were prevented from deploying quickly to the ground to assist in the search for the dead and missing.
The UN says 200,000 people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Palu, with clean drinking water and medical supplies still in short supply.
An estimated 80,000 people were displaced by the disaster, many squatting in tents outside their destroyed homes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Nokia 3.1 Plus Review: It Feels More Expensive Than it is, And That is Half The Battle Won
- Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online
- Hardik Pandya Celebrates 25th Birthday by Introducing New Family Member
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...