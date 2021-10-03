Search Continues For Two Members of Navy Group Hit By Avalanche in Uttarakhand

Two out of six persons, including five naval officials and one porter, who were trapped while on their way to Mt Trishul in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, are still missing. The rescue teams had recovered the bodies of the four missing officials which were brought to Gopeshwar on Sunday for conducting an autopsy. The search has been on for more than 50 hours since the group of five navy officials and one porter went missing.

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Air Force, Army and Gulmarg based High Altitude Warfare School were pressed into service to search after the group, which was hit by an avalanche in an altitude of 7,120 meters, went missing.

On Saturday afternoon, bodies of four officials Lt Cdr Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Cdr Anant Kukreti, Lt Cdr Yogesh Tiwari and Master chief petty officer Hariom were spotted. The two missing expedition members - Lt Cdr Shashank Tiwari and one porter are still missing. Those privy with the rescue operations said two factors remain dominant in the rescue operations – time and pace.

Three women drown in Ganga

In another incident, three women from Haryana including two sisters were drowned in the gushing waters of Ganga River in Haridwar in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police a family from Sonepat in Haryana reached Gita Kutir Ashram on Saturday.

On Sunday morning three women from the family – two sisters and one of their daughters went to the Ganga banks at Ashram to take a holy dip and were swept away in the current of the river.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swatantra Singh told News18 SDRF and Water Police teams are searching for the missing women since morning.

“The water is released from barrage in the morning and it seems women were caught in the sudden current of rising water level,” the official told.

