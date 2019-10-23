Search for Suspected Terrorists Who Sneaked into Indian Territory Continues in J&K's Rajouri
A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.
Representative Image
Jammu: The Army on Wednesday continued its search operation a day after a JCO was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, who had sneaked into Indian territory taking cover of firing from the Pakistani side, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.
A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.
The movement was supported by firing from Pakistani troops which drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the official said.
In the gunfight, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries, he said.
Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, 40, belonged to Dahigaon village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. He is survived by his wife.
"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'And the Oscar Goes to...': Lazy Horse Acts Dead Every Time Someone Tries to Ride it
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli