Search on For 'Good and Smart Deaf Boy' For Geeta, Girl Who Returned from Pakistan
File photo of Geeta who had returned to India from Pakistan after 15 years.
Indore: Three men have responded to an advertisement seeking a match for Geeta, a deaf-and-mute girl who returned from Pakistan after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child.
A social activist in Indore, who is involved in the search for her long-lost parents, has put up a post seeking bridegroom on Facebook.
"I met Swaraj on April 8. She asked me to search for Geeta's long-lost parents, and also to look for a right match for her," he said.
He put up a post on a Facebook page, originally created to search for Geeta's parents, on April 10.
The ‘advert' said they were looking for a "good and smart deaf boy", age above 25 years, for "India's daughter Geeta".
It also made it clear that it is Geeta who would decide on the proposals, and the Union government would take further steps.
The post elicited response from three men. One of them is from Madhya Pradesh, while other two are from Gujarat and Delhi, respectively, Purohit said.
He has informed the Ministry of External Affairs about these responses, he said.
Geeta is staying in a facility run by Muk-Badhir Sangathan, an NGO, here. The MP Social Justice Department is her caretaker.
Geeta was found alone aboard the Samjhauta Express at Lahore when she was seven or eight years old. It is surmised that she accidentally boarded the train somewhere in India.
Karachi-based Edhi Foundation took care of her while she lived in Pakistan. She returned to India in 2015.
So far more than ten couples from different parts of India have claimed that Geeta is their lost daughter, but none of them could establish the claim.
