Search Operation Launched in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua Following Suspected Movement

Security forces have launched a search operation following information about movement of suspected persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday.

On receiving the information that some people saw movement of suspected persons in the Sandroon forests belts of Bani tehsil, police and the army launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday, they said.

The operation is still going on, the officials said. Some shepherds informed the village head that they saw in the upper reaches movement of suspected persons, who were armed, they said.

The village head informed police about it and subsequently the army and the police rushed to the area and launched the operation, the officials said.