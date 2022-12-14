CHANGE LANGUAGE
Search Operation to Trace Suspected Terrorists Underway in J-K's Rajouri
1-MIN READ

Search Operation to Trace Suspected Terrorists Underway in J-K's Rajouri

PTI

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 13:52 IST

Jammu, India

The officials said the operation is in progress when last reports were received (Representative Photo)

Security forces Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The villagers of Muradpur, six kms from Rajouri town, reported movement of two suspected persons, believed to be terrorists, in the village around 4 am, the officials said.

After getting information, Police along with Army immediately launched a joint search operation in the village and adjoining areas but there was no trace of the suspected persons so far, they said.

The officials said the operation is in progress when last reports were received.

