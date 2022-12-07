Searches at Properties of Bihar IPS Officer Wanted for Colluding with Liquor Mafia: Police

Searches were carried out on Wednesday by the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar at properties linked to absconding IPS officer Aditya Kumar, who has been suspended in a disproportionate assets case and wanted for allegedly colluding with liquor mafia, officials said.

The searches were carried out at his properties in Patna, and Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

In the searches, Rs 20 lakh in cash, bank accounts with deposits of Rs 90 lakh and several incriminating documents were found, a statement said.

The total value of immovable assets belonging to the accused is around Rs 1.37 crore, it claimed.

The 2011-batch IPS officer is on the run for nearly two months, evading arrest in a case related to his alleged collusion with liquor mafias while he was posted as the senior superintendent of police in Gaya district of the dry state, police said.

He is also accused of taking the help of a criminal to get a liquor case against him closed. One Abhishek Agarwal allegedly called up DGP SK Singhal several times, posing as the chief justice of the Patna High Court, asking him to close the case against Kumar, police said.

Agarwal was later arrested, they said.

Last month, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police started the process to get a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Kumar.

Read all the Latest India News here