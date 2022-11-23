CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Searches Carried Out Along IB in J-K's Samba
1-MIN READ

Searches Carried Out Along IB in J-K's Samba

PTI

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 14:09 IST

Jammu, India

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found (PTI File Photo)

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found (PTI File Photo)

The search operation started in the early hours from S M Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector

Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted a search operation in several forward villages of Samba district along the International Border (IB) here, an official said.

The SOG was assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the nearly three-hour-long combing operation was carried out as part of border area domination following the recent infiltration attempts from across the border, a police official said.

The search operation started in the early hours from S M Pora and covered Sapwal, Chamliyal and Narayanpur areas in Ramgarh sector, the official said.

The focus was on detecting any underground tunnel and suspicious material dropped by drones, but nothing suspicious was found, he added.

RELATED NEWS

On Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Arnia sector of Jammu, while another was arrested and later repatriated in Ramgarh sector.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 23, 2022, 14:09 IST
last updated:November 23, 2022, 14:09 IST