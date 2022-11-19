CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Searches Underway in Kashmir Over Terror Threats to Local Journalists
1-MIN READ

Searches Underway in Kashmir Over Terror Threats to Local Journalists

IANS

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 09:40 IST

Srinagar, India

Recently, a list of over a dozen journalists were made public who were accused of working for security agencies (Representative Photo)

After resignations by five Kashmiri journalists over the anonymous online threats to over a dozen of them, the police have lodged an FIR under UAPA

In connection to the terror threats against local journalists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

“Massive searches in connection with investigation of case related to recent threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam," the police said in a tweet.

Recently, a list of over a dozen journalists were made public who were accused of working for security agencies.

The names on the list included two editors of local newspapers.

The development has been condemned by the Editors Guild of India.

