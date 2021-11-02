Season's Coldest Night in Delhi Recorded on Monday

After days of the minimum temperature hovering around 14-15 degrees Celsius, Delhi witnessed the coldest night - at 13.6 degrees Celsius - on Monday.

While the minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, was recorded at Safdarjung - considered the base station for Delhi - another observatory, the one at Aya Nagar, recorded 13 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Earlier, it was the Safdarjung observatory that had registered the lowest minimum temperature for the season at 14 degrees Celsius on October 29.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the easterly winds will increase the minimum temperatures from Tuesday onwards. The wind direction in Delhi changed because of a weak western disturbance from November 1 to 4.

However, it would be only two more days after which the wind direction would change again from easterly to north-westerly. That would result in the start of mercury dipping further from November 5 but it may not be a substantial climb down.

