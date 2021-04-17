​Season's first 'Mango Special' Train Arrives in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh; Check Details

The summer season is known for mangoes and is one of the most loveable fruits among the people. And now there is good news for the lovers of this fruit as the first 'mango special' train of the season has reached Delhi's Adarsh Nagar railway station on Friday, April 16 from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. The train had departed from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, April 14 and travelled more than 1,800 km to finally reach its destination on Friday afternoon. As per the information provided by ANI, the special express train was carrying 200 tonnes of mangoes in 11,600 boxes.

Season's first 'mango special' train arrives at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar railway station from Andhra Pradesh's VizianagaramThe special parcel express train is carrying 200 tonnes of mangoes in 11,600 boxes from Vizianagaram to Delhi pic.twitter.com/N3mEPT9lfl — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

The special train services are carried out as part of the effort to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. The special express trains are being run from Vizianagaram to Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway.

Vizianagaram is known as the hub for mangoes and is the nodal point for the transport of the summer fruit in the north of Andhra Pradesh. As per the report, Waltair Division is running the special parcel train services considering the requirement by the mango traders. Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country and several measures taken by the central and state government, Waltair Division is making all efforts to continue and ensure the supply chain of essential commodities.

Senior divisional commercial manager, A K Tripathi said in a statement that taking into consideration the requirement by the mango traders, the special parcel train services are being provided.

According to ANI, Tejinder Singh from the Azadpur Mandi has said that the railways also provide similar services for the transportation of chiku, bananas and oranges. He was quoted saying that the service was started with oranges and has been extended to other varieties of fruits.

Tejinder further informed that earlier, the traders used to get the product from the railway yard by truck and then from there to the godowns. As per the information, Waltair Division had transported 4,350 tonnes of mangoes in 20 special trains in the last financial year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here