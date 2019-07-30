SEBA Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2019 Released at sebaonline.org, How to Check
The SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2019 was released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on its official website at sebaonline.org.
(Image: News18.com)
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019. The SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2019 was released by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on its official website sebaonline.org. Candidates who have appeared for Assam HSLC compartment examination can now check their HSLC Compartment Result 2019 on the official website. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the High School Leaving Certificate or Class 10 compartmental examination from July 1 to July 6, 2019, in two shifts.
Steps to check Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2019
Students are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check their SEBA Class 10 Compartment Result 2019. Further, students should keep their admit card handy while checking the result
Step 1: Click on to the official website at sebaonline.org
Step 2: Go to the link Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2019
Step 3: Enter your roll number/other detail
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your HSLC Compartment Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019 for the main examinations on May 15.
The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result was 60.23 per cent. Meghashree Bora toppe the examination by securing 594 marks this year.
