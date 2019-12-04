SEBA HSLC Exam 2020: Assam 10th Board Time Table Released at sebaonline.org, How to Check
The SEBA Class 10 board examination time table was released by the Board of Secondary Education Assam on its official website sebaonline.org.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released SEBA HSLC Class 10 board exam timetable on December 3, Tuesday. The SEBA Class 10 board examination time table was released by the Board of Secondary Education Assam on its official website sebaonline.org. Students who will be appearing for the class 10 examination are advised to visit the official website to check the timetable.
Further, students can also check SEBA HSLC Class 10 Board Examination 2020 time table here.
The SEBA Class 10 exam 2020 will begin from February 10 to February 29.
SEBA Assam HSLC Time Table 2020: Know how to check
Step 1: Log on to seba.co.in
Step 2: Click on "Programme for HSLC/AHM Examination 2020"
Step 3: A new window will open and Assam HSLC Time Table 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download SEBA Class 10 Board Examination 2020 timetable and keep a printout for future reference
SEBA HSLC Exam 2020 Date Sheet
February 10, 2020 - English
February 11, 2020 - Music (E), Dance (E), Garment designing (E)
February 12, 2020 - Manipuri (E), Bodo (E), Santhali (E), Bengali (E)
February 13, 2020 - Advanced Mathematics (E), Sanskrit (E), Geography (E), History (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Computer Science (E), Arabic (E), Persian (E)
February 14, 2020 - Hindi (E), Arabic Literature
February 15, 2020 - Assamese (E)
February 17, 2020 - Social Science
February 20, 2020 - Fish & Aquaid, Weaving & Textile Design (E)
February 22, 2020 - General Science
February 25, 2020 - General Mathematics
February 28, 2020 - MIL / English (IL)
February 29, 2020 - Wood Craft (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITeS NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E)
