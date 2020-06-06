Assam Board 10th Result 2020: SEBA HSLC Results to be Released Shortly at sebaonline.org; Where to Check

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Shortly | The Assam Board of Secondary Education will shortly declare the SEBA HSLC Result 2020. At 9am today, the SEBA 10th Result 2020 will be available on the official website of the Assam Board at sebaonline.org. Traditionally, the SEBA HSLC Assam board results are announced in the month of May. This year, however, it was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow Live Updates for SEBA HSLC Result 2020 here

For the purpose of hassle-free checking of results, students are advised to keep their class 10 admit cards handy as their roll numbers and registration details are required to be entered in the relevant login slots. Last year, 60.23% students cleared the SEBA HSLC exams and nearly 6 lakhs students had appeared in the SEBA HSLC exams.

Assam HSLC Result 2020: How to Check on Official Website







1. Go to the official website at sebaonline.org



2. Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020,



3. Enter credentials



4. Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020

Once the results are announced, the Assam Board official website is expected to crash due to heavy traffic, and in that case, class 10 students can check their HSLC results on the following websites alternatively:

examresults.net,



results.sebaonline.org



resultsassam.nic.in



assamresult.in

SEBA HSLC Result 2020: Via SMS







Students are advised to send a message to 57766. Type SEBA 20 Roll Number and click on the send button.

Every year lakhs of students appear for the SEBA HSLC and AHSEC HS exams at centres across the state of Assam. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for the students of Class 10. SEBA regulates, supervises and develops the system of Secondary Education (Class 10) in Assam.