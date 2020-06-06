SEBA HSLC Result 2020: Assam Board Class 10 Results to be Released Today at sebaonline.org

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Result 2020 | The Assam Board of Secondary Education will release SEBA HSLC Result 2020 today (June 6) at 9 am. The SEBA 10th Result 2020 will be announced by the Assam Board on its official website at sebaonline.org. Students should are advised to keep their class 10 admit cards ready as their roll numbers and registration details are required for checking the HSLC result.

The Assam Board conducted the HSLC examination for more than 3.8 lakh students. The exam was conducted from February 10 to February 29.

The SEBA HSLC result will also be hosted on these websites:

examresults.net,



results.sebaonline.org



resultsassam.nic.in



assamresult.in



Assam HSLC Result 2020: How to Check







1. Go to the official website at sebaonline.org



2. Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020,



3. Enter credentials



4. Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020

How to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2020 via mobile







Candidates can download the mobile application on their devices via play store and register themselves.

SEBA HSLC Result 2020: Via SMS







Students are advised to send a message to 57766. Type SEBA 20 Roll Number and click on the send button.

The previous year, nearly 6 lakhs students appeared in the Assam Board Examination and the SEBA Assam Result was declared on May 31.

