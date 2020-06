SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Assam Board to Release Class 10 Results Shortly at sebaonline.org

Read More

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the SEBA HSLC Result 2020 shortly. As per the announcement made by the Assam Board, the class 10 results will be declared at 9am today (June 6), which can be checked on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org . Students who had taken the HSLC exams, which were conducted between February 10 to February 29, under the Assam Board must keep their admit cards ready.The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for the students of Class 10. SEBA regulates, supervises and develops the system of Secondary Education (Class 10) in Assam.