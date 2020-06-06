SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Assam Board to Release Class 10 Results Shortly at sebaonline.org

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Shortly | The Assam Board of Secondary Education will shortly declare the SEBA HSLC Result 2020. At 9am today, the SEBA 10th Result 2020 will be available on the official website of the Assam Board at sebaonline.org.
SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the SEBA HSLC Result 2020 shortly. As per the announcement made by the Assam Board, the class 10 results will be declared at 9am today (June 6), which can be checked on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. Students who had taken the HSLC exams, which were conducted between February 10 to February 29, under the Assam Board must keep their admit cards ready.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for the students of Class 10. SEBA regulates, supervises and develops the system of Secondary Education (Class 10) in Assam.
Assam HSLC Result 2020: How to Check
Step 1. Go to the official website at sebaonline.org
Step 2. Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020,
Step 3. Enter credentials such as the roll number/registration number
Step 4. Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020
Official Website for SEBA 10th Result 2020 | The SEBA 10th Result 2020 will be declared by the Assam Board on its official website at sebaonline.org.
The SEBA HSLC result can also be checked on the following websites:
examresults.net,
results.sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamresult.in
How to check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2020 via mobile
Candidates can download the mobile application on their devices via play store and register themselves.
SEBA HSLC Result 2020: Via SMS
Students are advised to send a message to 57766. Type SEBA 20 Roll Number and click on the send button.
