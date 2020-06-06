SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Released at sebaonline.org; Dhritiraj Kalita Tops Assam Board 10th Exam; Toppers' List

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Released | The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results or the Class 10 results. Students can check their SEBA HSLC Result 2020 online on the official website at results.sebaonline.org. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita has topped the HSLC exams with 595 marks. This year, more than 3.8 lakh students have appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 examination.

Statistics for SEBA HSLC Result 2020







Total number of students – 3,58,444



Total Passing Percentage – 65.49%



Total number of students with first division - 48,990



Number of girls – 1,90,601 / 69,346



Passing Percentage – 63.63%



Total number of girls with first division - 24,687



Number of boys – 1,67,843 / 54,319



Passing Percentage – 67.63%



Total number of boys with first division - 24,303

Toppers:







1. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita (99.16%)



2. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah (99%)



3. Debisma Priya Borah/ Jyotisam Deva Sarma/ Chaki G Bulton (98.5)



4. Namashya Deka/ Hiyashree Sarma (98.33%)



5. Manash Uttam Neog/ Ankurjyoti Bezbaruah/ Hirakjyoti Baishya (98.16%)





The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for the students of Class 10. SEBA regulates, supervises and develops the system of Secondary Education (Class 10) in Assam. Last year, 60.23% students cleared the SEBA HSLC exams and nearly 6 lakhs students had appeared in the SEBA HSLC exams.

Follow Live Updates for SEBA HSLC Result 2020 here

The SEBA HSLC result can also be checked on these websites:

examresults.net,



results.sebaonline.org



resultsassam.nic.in



assamresult.in

Here’s how to check SEBA HSLC or Class 10 board result 2020:







Step 1: Go to the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org



Step 2: Under the quick links section, click on the tab that says, HSLC/AHM RESULTS - 2020. You can also access the link directly by visiting results.sebaonline.org



Step 3: Click on the Assam Board Result 2020



Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required credentials required for logging in



Step 5: A page will open with your name, roll number and subject code, name and marks obtained



Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

Students can get their SEBA Class 10 board exam 2020 result via SMS. For that, one will have to go to the message option on their phones and type SEBA20 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 57766.

The declaration of Assam Board Class 10 results got delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation through the website - sebaonline.org. The re-evaluation window for Assam board Class 10 result 2020 will open from 8 to 22 June. Students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets in more than one subject.

The results of Assam Board Class 12 examination 2020 will be announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on 25 June at ahsec.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their result using the Upolobdho app which is available on Google PlayStore.

