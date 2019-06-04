SEBI Bars 12 Entities from Securities Market for Manipulating Share Price
A probe initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revealed that the entities were connected to each other and were acting in concert to manipulate the price of the scrip.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi Tuesday barred a total of 12 entities for 4 years from the securities market for manipulating the share price of Ram Minerals and Chemicals Ltd.
"They (12 entities) matched the price of prevailing buy orders which were placed at a higher price than the last traded price and thus contributed to increased scrip price with each of their trades, and thereby misled the investors," Sebi said while imposing a ban on them.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an examination from December 2013 to December 2014 regarding the trading in the scrip of Ram Minerals and observed that the price rose from Rs 2.20 per share to Rs 219.55 during the investigation period.
The probe revealed that entities were connected to each other and were acting in concert to manipulate the price of the scrip. Despite sufficient buy orders being available in the market, the entity released very small quantity of shares in each transaction and performed not more than one transaction a day.
The intention of the entities was to mark the share price higher and not merely to enter into the sale transactions, Sebi noted.
By doing so, they violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, the regulator said.
Accordingly, All Time Buildtech Pvt Ltd, Anuradha Arora, B G Freight Shoppe India, Girraj Kumar Gupta HUF, and Ever Bright Trading Pvt Ltd were among the 12 entities that were barred from the securities market for 4 years.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 Trailer Makes Maths Genius Anand Kumar Emotional
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Who is Steyn's Replacement Beuran Hendricks?
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
- Sunil Grover Was So Desperate to Get Noticed That He Used to Mimic Ajay Devgn on His Film Sets
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s