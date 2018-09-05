English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SEBI Recruitment 2018: 120 Officer Grade A Posts, Read Advance Intimation Here
SEBI aims to fill 120 Officer Grade A vacancies for the post of Assistant Managers. Check official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – sebi.gov.in for more details.
File photo of SEBI building in Mumbai.
Loading...
SEBI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 120 Officer Grade A vacancies for the post of Assistant Managers has been released on the official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – sebi.gov.in.
As per the advance intimation, SEBI will release the detailed notification on 15th September 2018, next week, and interested candidates must stay tuned and apply online once the online registration begins. The selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years.
SEBI Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
General – 84
Legal – 18
Information Technology – 8
Engineering (Civil) – 5
Engineering (Electrical) – 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The academic qualification varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby, interested candidates must refer to the Advance Intimation given below:
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/careerdetail.jsp?careerId=120
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 31st August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC (NCL) – Rs.850
SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs.100
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of three successive stages viz Phase I (Preliminary Exam), Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview).
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive the pay scale of Officers Grade ‘A’ in SEBI - Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years) along with other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.
As per the advance intimation, SEBI will release the detailed notification on 15th September 2018, next week, and interested candidates must stay tuned and apply online once the online registration begins. The selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years.
SEBI Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
General – 84
Legal – 18
Information Technology – 8
Engineering (Civil) – 5
Engineering (Electrical) – 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The academic qualification varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby, interested candidates must refer to the Advance Intimation given below:
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/careerdetail.jsp?careerId=120
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 31st August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC (NCL) – Rs.850
SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs.100
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of three successive stages viz Phase I (Preliminary Exam), Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview).
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive the pay scale of Officers Grade ‘A’ in SEBI - Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years) along with other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now, Asia Argento Claims It was Her Accuser Who Sexually Assaulted Her
- Sonali Bendre Sports Wig as 'New Look' While She Battles Cancer in New York; See Her Post
- Bizarre Video of Fish Being Dropped into a Lake in Utah Has Social Media Enthralled
- Owner Throws Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh in Garbage, Unhappy With Classic 350 ABS Launch
- Tata Nexon Kraz Special Edition Leaked Before Launch, to Get Black and Neon Green Colour Scheme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...