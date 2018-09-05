SEBI Recruitment 2018: 120 Officer Grade A Posts, Read Advance Intimation Here

SEBI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 120 Officer Grade A vacancies for the post of Assistant Managers has been released on the official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – sebi.gov.in.As per the advance intimation, SEBI will release the detailed notification on 15th September 2018, next week, and interested candidates must stay tuned and apply online once the online registration begins. The selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years.SEBI Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:General – 84Legal – 18Information Technology – 8Engineering (Civil) – 5Engineering (Electrical) – 5Eligibility Criteria:The academic qualification varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby, interested candidates must refer to the Advance Intimation given below:Age Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 31st August 2018.Application Fee:Unreserved and OBC (NCL) – Rs.850SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs.100Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of three successive stages viz Phase I (Preliminary Exam), Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview).Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive the pay scale of Officers Grade ‘A’ in SEBI - Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years) along with other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.