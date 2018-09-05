GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SEBI Recruitment 2018: 120 Officer Grade A Posts, Read Advance Intimation Here

SEBI aims to fill 120 Officer Grade A vacancies for the post of Assistant Managers. Check official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – sebi.gov.in for more details.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
File photo of SEBI building in Mumbai.
SEBI Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 120 Officer Grade A vacancies for the post of Assistant Managers has been released on the official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – sebi.gov.in.

As per the advance intimation, SEBI will release the detailed notification on 15th September 2018, next week, and interested candidates must stay tuned and apply online once the online registration begins. The selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years.

SEBI Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
General – 84

Legal – 18

Information Technology – 8

Engineering (Civil) – 5

Engineering (Electrical) – 5

Eligibility Criteria:
The academic qualification varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby, interested candidates must refer to the Advance Intimation given below:
https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/careerdetail.jsp?careerId=120

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 31st August 2018.

Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC (NCL) – Rs.850

SC/ ST/ PwBD – Rs.100

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of three successive stages viz Phase I (Preliminary Exam), Phase II (Mains) and Phase III (Interview).

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive the pay scale of Officers Grade ‘A’ in SEBI - Rs. 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)-46600-EB-1750(4)-53600-2000(1)-55600 (17 years) along with other benefits as admissible to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.
