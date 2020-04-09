Sec 144, Mobile App, Drones: How Kasargod More Than Halved COVID-19 Progression Rate in 10 Days

Thiruvanathapuram: It took ten days and a perfect combination of technology and policy implementation to half the rate of spread of coronavirus in one of India's worst hit hotspots. In Kasargod, the rate of progression of the COVID-19 cases has come down to 1.3 percent on April 9 from 3.12 percent on March 31.

On March 31, the number of cases in Kasargod were 106 and on April 9 the number of cases stood at 156.

"Of the 156 cases, 102 are people with travel history while the rest are all primary contacts. This is a great achievement as we could control the spread," said IG (inspector General) Vijay Sakhare, special officer for COVID-19 in Kasargod.

On March 22, Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, was imposed in Kasargod district as the number of cases rose and a Gulf returnee was reported to have skipped quarantine and attended weddings and funerals. He later tested positive for coronavirus, following which two MLAs, who had come in contact with him went self-isolation.

Taking further strict measures, all shops were closed and only those selling essential commodities were open from 11 am to 5 pm. However, several people continued to flout the restrictions leading to deployment of a special task force on March 24.

Sakhare, said, "Our first task was strict implementation of the lockdown. We saw that people were coming out of the houses for silly reasons. In the name of buying essentials they were coming out three to four times in a day. We realised that this cannot continue and decide to put up road blocks across the district. The idea was to segregate one village from the other so that people won't go from one village to other. We have been successful in controlling this."

The officials added that there were seven clusters in Kasargod from where the positive cases were reported. The clusters were locked down and people in those areas were not allowed to come out of the houses. It was ensured that if they inform the police of their essentials need, they will be home delivered.

Keeping people in quarantine was the biggest challenge faced by the administration as about 10,000 people were under home quarantine.

Speaking about the measures taken by the police to spread awareness, Sakhare said, "Our teams went and met everyone. We told them what needs to be done and showed awareness videos."

In an innovative move to co-ordinate with the people and keep a check on them, the police made the people download an app in their mobile phones. "Through the app, we monitored if they were following the quarantine guidelines. In case they needed help, we could get their location through the app and provide help."

The app further helped catch about 100 people, who did not follow the guidelines and were then sent to government quarantine, he said. Police have also used drones to monitor people.

The officials added that the situation is improving and they don't expect the cases to go beyond 200 in the coming two weeks.

