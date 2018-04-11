English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SECL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2018: 672 Posts, Apply From 23rd April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018 by selecting South Eastern Coalfields Limited in the online application form.
(Image for representation only)
SECL Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 672 vacancies for Trade Apprentice has been issued on the official website of South Eastern Coalfields Limited - secl-cil.in.
The application process is scheduled to begin on 23rd April 2018 on the NAPS portal at apprenticeship.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 7th May 2018 by selecting South Eastern Coalfields Limited in the online application form. The selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend as per SECL norms.
South Eastern Coalfields Limited - Vacancy Details:
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 180
Secretarial Assistant - 20
Stenographer (English) - 20
Welder (Gas and Electric) - 40
Fitter - 80
Turner - 40
Machinist - 30
Electrician (Mines) - 172
Draughtsman (Civil) - 10
Auto Electrician - 20
Diesel Mechanics - 40
Hospital Waste Management Assistant - 20
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be Class 8th/10th passed with ITI from recognized institution.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the following url:
http://www.secl-cil.in/writereaddata/hrd.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should be more than 16 years as on 7th May 2018.
How to apply for SECL Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - www.appentice.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on Registration.
Step 3 - Fill in the required details and select South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in organization
Step 4 - Submit the application form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
