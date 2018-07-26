Second Autopsy Confirms 3 Delhi Sisters Had Not Eaten For 8-9 Days, Starved to Death

A second autopsy conducted on the three minor sisters from east Delhi’s Mandavali area has endorsed the findings of the first and confirmed that they died because of starvation.The second report has concluded that their "stomachs were empty" and "no trace of fat" was found in their bodies. It appears they had not eaten for over a week, doctors said.“The postmortem was conducted on Tuesday evening itself, and it was over by 6:30 pm. On Wednesday, they wanted a review, so chemical toxicology was also suggested. And, therefore, a medical board was set up and a second autopsy was conducted at the GTB Hospital," Medical Superintendent of LBS Hospital Dr Amita Saxena said.Asked what the postmortem found, she said, "There were no injury marks. It looked like a typical case of malnutrition, with dishevelled, monkey-like faces and no trace of fat in the bodies. The stomach, bladder and rectum were found empty."Saxena said the experts did not suspect any foul play, as there was "no food in the stomach. It was as if they had not eaten anything for 8-9 days".The incident came to light after the police got a call from the hospital about three kids being brought dead to the hospital on Tuesday.DCP East Pankaj Singh said that police got a call around 1pm from the hospital about a mother who admitted her three children in the hospital. They were examined and declared dead on arrival.The police have questioned relatives and the neighbours. The father is missing since Tuesday and police said they are making efforts to find him.The Centre also ordered an inquiry into the deaths of the three sisters, including a toddler, while Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the deaths were due to "poverty and illness" and was the "biggest failure of the system".The incident triggered a political slugfest, within and outside Parliament, with the BJP and the Congress putting the blame on the AAP government for such a "shocking" case in the national capital having a per capita income of Rs 3.29 lakh i.e. three times the national average, and the Arvind Kejriwal's party countering the charges asking leaders to refrain from politicising it.The political leaders from across the parties made a beeline in the area with several of them giving cash to the mother, who appeared distraught and unwell.The parents of the girls - Beena and Mangal Singh – had shifted to their relative Narayan’s room on Saturday after they were asked to leave their earlier house. Six people were staying in a room of approximately 8x4ft.On Tuesday, Singh left home to find some work. In the afternoon, Narayan noticed the children lying unconscious in the room. He raised an alarm and along with Beena rushed the children to LBS hospital.On questioning, Narayan told police that the family shifted to his room on Saturday. He got to know they had no place live and that’s why he got them to his room. Narayan even told his landlord about his relatives coming over for a few days.