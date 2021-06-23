Second Autopsy of Gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar Rules Out Police Torture Before Encounter

The second autopsy of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar has ruled out torture before he was gunned down by police in Kolkata earlier this month. Bhullar and another gangster, Jaspreet Singh, were allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen in Ludhiana recently. They were shot dead by a Special Task Force team of the Kolkata police on information provided by the Punjab Police about their hideout. Bhullar’s father Bhupinder Singh had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking the second post-mortem, either at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh or Delhi’s AIIMS to ascertain the exact details of the nature of injuries.

On directions of the court, the PGIMER conducted the second autopsy on Tuesday. According to its report, there are no injuries on the body, which are suggestive of physical torture. “A majority of injuries are firearm injuries and the fractures on the left forearm alleged to be caused due to torture is actually due to impact of bullet resulting in fracture and shattering of the bone.

The presence of metallic piece just adjoining that shattering proves the same," the report said. “X-rays of all major joints, including both upper limbs and lower limbs, do not show fracture of any kind," it read, adding, “No underlying injury was found at any place which is suggestive of any kind of torture." According to the report, the possibility of multiple firearm injuries resulting in hemorrhagic shock cannot be ruled out. Three bullets were recovered from the body, it said. Photography and videography of the autopsy was conducted. It took three hours to carry out the post-mortem examination. The first post-mortem was conducted at Kolkata. Earlier, a single Bench of Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul of the High Court had dismissed the petition of Bhullar’s father, observing that it has no jurisdiction as the post-mortem was conducted in Kolkata. However, Bhullar’s father approached the Supreme Court, which set aside the HC order and asked it to decide the petition by June 21. The Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Monday had directed the PGIMER to conduct the second post-mortem.

