Second Case of Sexual Assault, Sodomy in 72 Hours in Himachal's Una

A second case of alleged sexual assault and sodomy has surfaced within 72 hours from Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. In a village adjoining the Una headquarters, a complaint has been registered against two youth for sexually assaulting and sodomising a 14-year-old teenager.

The victim is a student of class 10. After the victim’s father reached out to the police, they registered a case against two youths of the village and initiated an investigation.

The victim’s father in his complaint stated, “My 14-year-old son had gone from home to the shop late on Monday evening but did not return for a long time, so I went to the shop to look for my son."

“After reaching the shop, the shopkeeper told me that my son had left a long time ago. On returning home, I saw my son standing some distance from the house. He was crying. When I asked him why is he crying, he took the names of two youths from my neighbourhood and said that they sexually assaulted him,” the father mentioned in his complaint to police. Besides, the two youths threatened the teenager not to tell anyone about anything, else they would kill him, the victim’s father added.

SP Una Arjit Singh said that on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case has been registered against both the youths under various sections. Various steps are being implemented.

Earlier, in the sub-division, a case of a father sodomising his 13-year-old son was reported by the elder son. The police arrested the father.

