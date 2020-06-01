INDIA

1-MIN READ

Second Cop from Thane District Dies of Covid-19

For representation: Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

For representation: Police personnel wearing masks stop vehicles at a check post on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during the nationwide lockdown in Thane. (PTI)

The policeman attached to Ulhasnagar division had died on May 27, but his swab report came positive on May 30, the officer said.

  • PTI Thane
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
A 48-year-old policeman has died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a senior officer said.

This is the second death from the police force in the district due to the viral infection, he said.

The policeman attached to Ulhasnagar division had died on May 27, but his swab report came positive on May 30, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district rose by 398 to 8,665 while the death toll mounted by 17 to 273.


