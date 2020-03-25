Second COVID-19 Death in Gujarat; 85-year-old, With Travel History Abroad, Dies in Ahmedabad
"She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the department said in a tweet.
For representation.
An 85-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died here on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. It was the second COVID-19 death in the state, it added.
"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the department said in a tweet. "She was suffering from many complications," it added.
On March 22, a 67-year-old coronavirus patient had died in Surat.
