As Cases Rise 4 Times Since Feb 15, Second Covid Wave in Mah Milder, More Virulent Like Europe's

The second wave of spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is “milder but more transmissible”, said epidemiological experts. By the end of February, the Covid-19 wards at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Chembur was full, reported The Times of India.

The downscaling plans drawn up in BMC’s jumbo facilities in February first week were discarded as cases started rising. Covid Cases have risen four times between February 15 and now, a report in Times of India said.

“In the first week of February I was planning to reduce the number of Covid beds in my Chembur hospital from 60 to half. But by the last week of February, our Covid ward was full. Our nine ventilators were occupied as well,” , Dr Prince Surana said.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Awate, who heads the epidemiology cell of the state public health department, said, “This second wave in Maharashtra is milder but more transmissible like that in Europe.”

The case fatality rate for Maharashtra from February 15 to 21 was 0.7% which declines to 0.32% in the last six days between 15-20 March. However, the weekly cases have tripled.

Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new infections on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897. On Thursday too, it set a new record of daily cases at 2,877. The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

The new cases reported between 15-21 February were 36,606 and 259 deaths, while the state added 1.34 lakh from 15-20 March and 439 deaths.

A senior doctor from South Mumbai said that the Covid graph in Maharashtra especially Mumbai is similar to European wave just that its three to four months behind.

The state daily cases reached a new height on Saturday as 27,126 new cases were reported. The previous highest one-day figure was 25,833, reported on Thursday.

With this, the state’s case tally increased to 24,49,147, while 92 deaths took the fatality count to 53,300, the official said. The state also discharged 13,588 people from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 22,03,553, while active cases stood at 1,91,006.