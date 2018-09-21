Second Death in Clashes Over Teacher Appointments in Bengal’s Islampur, BJP Calls For Bandh

The toll in the Islampur clashes has reached two as another person succumbed to injuries on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Tapas Burman, a local shopkeeper, and had suffered bullet injuries on Thursday.Violent clashes had broken out between students and police on Thursday in Bengal’s Islampur over appointment of teachers in a school. A student named Rajesh Sarkar had died during police firing.Apart from the two deaths, 10 others suffered injuries in police action during the clashes on Thursday.BJP has accused the police of killing the two and has called for a 12-hour shutdown in the area.Speaking to News18, North Dinajpur’s BJP chief, Sankar Chakraborty, said, “We condemn the killing of Tapas Burman and Rajesh Sarkar. We want stern action against policemen who killed them. It is unfortunate that instead of taking action against the accused policemen, the district administration arrested 10 of our supporters.”The officials were not available for comment.The students of Darinbhit High School had been protesting for the last one week against the appointment of three Urdu language teachers. The students had alleged that other subjects were being ignored.On Thursday, students started raising slogans when the Urdu language teachers entered the school campus amid tight security.Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee accused RSS of instigating the clashes. “We have suspended one education official at the district and I would like to appeal people to maintain peace in the area.” He also assured police action against the miscreants.