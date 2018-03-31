Second in Less Than a Week, Tiger Dies Close to BJP Leader's Farmhouse in Bandhavgarh Reserve

A young tiger was found dead, second in less than a week in Madhya Pradesh, in the buffer area of Bandhavgarh tiger reserve on Saturday.The big cat, aged around two-three years, was found lying dead close to the Dhamokhar range farmhouse of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and the former Gudha MLA Nagendra Singh, sources in forest department said.Forest officers had received information of the feline’s death earlier on Saturday. Soon after, officers from the area reached the spot and took the carcass in their possession.“Prima facie, it looks like a case of a territorial fight,” said a forest officer, who did not wish to be identified.Based in Umaria district, around 500 km from Bhopal, Bandhavgarh tiger reserve is famous for its dense forest and sizable tiger population.Recently, the decomposed carcass of an adult tiger was found by forest officials on Tuesday evening at Obaidullaganj in Raisen district. Forest officers ruled out a poaching angle despite the feline’s right paw being missing. The officials concerned termed it a death due to natural causes and old age.In 2016, the state had reported death of 30 tigers, the highest in India. In 2017, the state lost 25 big cats, again clinching the dubious topmost spot in tiger mortalities. With the state already reporting eight tiger deaths till March, the toll has reached 63 since 2016.Wildlife enthusiast Ajay Dubey categorically accused Bandhavgarh tiger reserve Field Director Mradul Pathak of abetting “unlawful activities and encroachment in forest areas” and sought his removal besides a CBI enquiry into his credentials.