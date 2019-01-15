English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Second India-Arab Cooperation Forum Meet to Take Place Next Month in Delhi
The meeting which is expected to take place on February 1 and 2
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is all set to host the second India-Arab Cooperation Forum ministerial meet in the national capital next month.
Sources confirmed to News18 that the meeting will take place on February 1 and 2. The first ever meet was held in Bahrain in 2016.
The meeting will focus on investments between India and the 22 Arab nations and ties over the sharing of energy sources. Other issues likely to be discussed include culture and diaspora.
India's relations with the Arab countries is of great significance, especially when it comes to energy and investments.
About 60% of India's oil and gas requirements are met by the Arab world. Indians account for more than 7 million people in West Asia, most of them in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. Their revenues add up to more than $25 bilkion.
The first Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-India Cooperation Forum took place in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, on 24 January 2016, with the participation of Foreign Ministers of Arab States and Swaraj.
