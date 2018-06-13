Second Page of Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s Suicide Note Found, Asks Trusted Aide to Handle Property

Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday recovered the second page of the suicide note left behind by spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj, who shot himself to death in his Indore home on Tuesday afternoon.The note stated that he has given the reins of the Survoday ashram and his vast property to his old and trusted aide Vinayak. “Vinayak is my trusted man. I am delegating all my powers related to financial decisions, ashram and property to Vinayak. I am writing this without any pressure,” reads the second page of the note.Vinayak was the right-hand man of Bahiyyu Maharaj and handled most of his functions. He was also responsible for setting up his meetings and ashram sessions. Locals from Indore claimed he even attended Bhaiyyu's phone calls till recently.Hailing from Ahmednagar in Gujarat, Vinayak had come to Indore around 15 years ago and soon after he got in touch with the spiritual guru, going on to become his most trusted man. Those close to the spiritual mentor claim that Vinayak knew everything about Maharaj’s personal, social and professional affairs.After the death of his first wife, Bhaiyyu Maharaj had entrusted the responsibility of taking care of his teenage daughter to Vinayak.On Wednesday, thousands thronged the streets of Indore to pay their last respects to the deceased spiritual leader, who enjoyed sizeable clout in MP, Maharahstra and New Delhi.Police said that initial probe reveals that he ended his life because of acute stress in his personal life. The first page of the suicide note that was recovered from the spiritual guru's room on Tuesday hints that he wanted to shift his family responsibilities on to someone in his absence.An officer from Indore police said that the police would verify the veracity of both notes recovered. The pages are said to be a part of the diary in which the deceased used to scribble his daily musings.The police is also scrutinizing some CCTV footage in which Bahiyyu Maharaj is spotted visiting a local restaurant on Monday in Rau, situated in the outskirts of Indore - where he met a woman and had discussions for about an hour before he left with his two sevadars.