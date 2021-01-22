Second Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination Begins Today in UP, 1.5 lakh People To Be Inoculated

The state of Uttar Pradesh will be witnessing the second phase of Corona vaccination today on Friday in which around 1.5 lakh people will be inoculated across the state. The government aims that by the end of this month, a total of 4 lakh 45 thousand vaccines will be administered on different days. After today, vaccination will be done on 28th January and 29th January. 1500 booths have been built for today's vaccination, 100 vaccines will be administered at each center. To date, a total of 22,643 people have been inoculated in UP so far.

Talking about other states, so far 18412 have been vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh, 18328 in Maharashtra, 18169 in Bihar, and 13594 in Karnataka. From today till the end of the month, there will be a total of 4500 sessions of vaccination in three days. Every day 1482 sessions will be run and about 1 lakh 49 thousand people will be vaccinated at every booth. A total of 9 lakh health workers are to be vaccinated in UP.

In the first phase, the hesitation was witnessed among some health workers, that is why 22,643 out of about 32 thousand people came to get vaccinated. Some made excuses for illness, some made excuses for marriage and other functions at home while some expressed inability to come due to accidental reasons. According to sources, there is a directive from the government that all the health workers who were left last time should be vaccinated today.

Also read: PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Serum Institute Fire, Vaccine Maker Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said that the number of active cases of COVID19 in the state has reduced to less than 8,000. In March 2020, where the testing of COVD19 was 72 per day, it has been increased to 1,90,000 in one day.

At the same time, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Alok Kumar said that more than 20 lakh vaccines are available in the state, from which health workers will be given both doses of the vaccine. Vaccination work will be done on two days of every week, Thursday and Friday. A total of 1,39,052 samples were investigated in the state on a single day yesterday. A total of 2,67,15,060 samples have been investigated so far in the state.