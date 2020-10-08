Second Phase of Gulmarg Cable Car to Reopen from October 10

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday decided to reopen the second phase of the Gulmarg cable car between Kongdoori and Apharwat for commercial operation from October 10. "The second phase of Gulmarg Gondola shall be operational only on weekends — Saturdays and Sundays — for the time being, while the operation of Gondola for the first phase, that is Gulmarg to Kongdoori, will continue to remain functional on daily basis," an official spokesman said here.

He said all necessary preventive protocols and SOPs regarding COVID-19 like social distancing, sanitisation of cabins before and after boarding and deboarding of passengers, wearing of masks and temperature checking are being strictly adhered to.