INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Second Phase of Gulmarg Cable Car to Reopen from October 10

File photo of cable car in Gulmarg

File photo of cable car in Gulmarg

All necessary preventive protocols and SOPs regarding COVID-19 are being strictly adhered to, an official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday decided to reopen the second phase of the Gulmarg cable car between Kongdoori and Apharwat for commercial operation from October 10. "The second phase of Gulmarg Gondola shall be operational only on weekends — Saturdays and Sundays — for the time being, while the operation of Gondola for the first phase, that is Gulmarg to Kongdoori, will continue to remain functional on daily basis," an official spokesman said here.

He said all necessary preventive protocols and SOPs regarding COVID-19 like social distancing, sanitisation of cabins before and after boarding and deboarding of passengers, wearing of masks and temperature checking are being strictly adhered to.

Next Story
Loading