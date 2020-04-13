Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Township-like Zones', More Economic Activity on Centre's Agenda as India Readies for 2nd Phase of Lockdown

All central ministers have been asked to resume office from Monday (April 13) and put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Township-like Zones', More Economic Activity on Centre's Agenda as India Readies for 2nd Phase of Lockdown
Representative image.

New Delhi: The extension of nationwide curbs to contain the deadly coronavirus may not see a complete lockdown as Centre is looking forward to resume economic activity in 'calibrated manner', top government sources said on Monday.

Sources told News18 that economic activities will start in the companies or factories will be setup in township-kind-of zones, where workers will be staying in same premises like ordinance factories and BHEL.

A source added that more goods train and cargo plane movement will begin during the second phase. It is also possible that express trains are started instead of local passenger trains, the source further said.

As many as 107 districts of the country are completely unaffected by the deadly coronavirus, sources said, adding that the government is working on a model to ease curbs in the next phase.

All central ministers have been asked to resume office from Monday (April 13) and put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy.

All ministries have also been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments and one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present.

The rating agencies, both global and domestic, have predicted that the covid-19 pandemic may be an economic disaster for India. Moody's Investors Service had recently slashed India's economic growth projection for 2020 from 5.3% to 2.5%.

"The governments of India (Baa2 negative) and South Africa (Baa3 negative) have announced 21-day lockdowns. We expect these measures to dampen economic growth in both countries this year. For India, we are now projecting growth rates of 2.5% in 2020 followed by 5.8% next year," Moody's had said in its Global Macro Outlook.

The rating agency said in India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,310

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,183

    +958

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,281

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,248

    +54
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres