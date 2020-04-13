'Township-like Zones', More Economic Activity on Centre's Agenda as India Readies for 2nd Phase of Lockdown

New Delhi: The extension of nationwide curbs to contain the deadly coronavirus may not see a complete lockdown as Centre is looking forward to resume economic activity in 'calibrated manner', top government sources said on Monday.

Sources told News18 that economic activities will start in the companies or factories will be setup in township-kind-of zones, where workers will be staying in same premises like ordinance factories and BHEL.

A source added that more goods train and cargo plane movement will begin during the second phase. It is also possible that express trains are started instead of local passenger trains, the source further said.

As many as 107 districts of the country are completely unaffected by the deadly coronavirus, sources said, adding that the government is working on a model to ease curbs in the next phase.

All central ministers have been asked to resume office from Monday (April 13) and put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy.

All ministries have also been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments and one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present.

The rating agencies, both global and domestic, have predicted that the covid-19 pandemic may be an economic disaster for India. Moody's Investors Service had recently slashed India's economic growth projection for 2020 from 5.3% to 2.5%.

"The governments of India (Baa2 negative) and South Africa (Baa3 negative) have announced 21-day lockdowns. We expect these measures to dampen economic growth in both countries this year. For India, we are now projecting growth rates of 2.5% in 2020 followed by 5.8% next year," Moody's had said in its Global Macro Outlook.

The rating agency said in India, credit flow to the economy already remains severely hampered because of severe liquidity constraints in the bank and non-bank financial sectors.

