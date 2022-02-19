Second Phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to Focus on Eradicating Garbage from Cities, Says PM Modi

During the virtual inauguration of the Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the second phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will focus on ridding cities of huge piles of garbage in the next few years.

In his address, PM Modi also lauded Indore for taking a lead and setting up an example for urban waste disposal. “In the next two years, 75 more major urban bodies in the country will build similar green energy projects," said the Prime Minister while adding that such projects will create hundreds of green jobs, fight air pollution and help provide clean energy options. “It’s based on waste to wealth concept," he said.

The plant at Indore will generate 17,000-18,000 kg of Bio-CNG and 100 tonnes of organic fertilizer on daily basis, said the Prime Minister hailing the Indore natives for their commitment to swachhta. “I am told that Indore people have devised a system of segregating waste into 6 categories which is commendable as it makes processing and recycling easier."

He also took this opportunity to praise the numerous sanitary workers of the country who stood up and kept the cities clean in the difficult times of Covid-19.

“Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after its commencement had hit the multiple targets including promotion of cleanliness, ensuing dignity of women, preventing diseases and so on, and the second phase of the campaign will now focus on ridding cities of huge piles of garbage in next few years," said PM Modi.

Citing the example of Devguradia hillock, the Prime Minister said that Indore has set an example already by clearing lakhs of tonnes of garbage from the site and turning this into a green zone.

Highlighting his government’s endeavors, the Prime Minister offered data that waste disposal has increased post-2014 by four times, and 1600 civic bodies are working on a mechanism to end the use of single-use plastic which will increase to big and small cities shortly.

Underlining dependency on the imports for petroleum, PM Modi said that his government has increased blending of ethanol in petrol top 8 per cent which was 1-2 per cent in previous governments despite the technology being available long ago. Post-2014, 40 crore litre ethanol was supplied for blending while presently it has reached to around 300 crore litres, he added.

This has improved sugar mills’ health and also helped sugarcane farmers, added PM Modi.

On the stubble (Parali) issue, the Prime Minister said this budget has decided to use Parali in coal-based power plants as fuel. This will rid farmers of agri-waste and will help them get extra income from waste produce. He recounted that he was quite impressed with the Swachh Kumbh concept adopted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj.

The green endeavors are also expressing our climate change commitments, said the Prime Minister.

