Second Phase Of UP Panchayat Elections: Polling Begins In 20 Districts

Voting for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections began on Monday at 7 am in 20 districts, including Lucknow and Varanasi.

The polling will be held in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda , Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh districts.

In view of increasing covid-19 cases, arrangements for hand sanitizers, soap and water for washing hands, masks, PPE kits have been made at each polling booth.

A few hours before the panchayat elections in Etah, incidents of stone pelting and firing were reported from two places in the late night dispute. In first incident a person was shot dead, while in another incident a candidate’s husband was seriously injured in the shooting. He has been referred to Agra.

The first incident was reported from village Kotwali in Bavsa. There was a dispute between two candidates for the post of village head late on Sunday night. The dispute turned violent and stone-pelting and firing started from both sides. During this, Pradeep Kumar Jain, a supporter of a candidate, was hit. The police reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident. Police sent jain to the district hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The other incident occurred late on Sunday night in Gaganpur village under Nagar Kotwali. In the dispute between two candidates here, one candidate’s husband Praveen Kumar got injured due to bullet injuries. He has been referred to Agra for further treatment.

