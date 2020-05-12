INDIA

1-MIN READ

In Phase 2 of Vande Bharat, 149 Flights to Bring Back Stranded Indians from 31 Countries; Op to Begin on May 16

Passengers disembark from the Air India Express flight IX 683 at the Kochi International Airport. (Image: News18 Kerala)

Air India and Air India Express are scheduled to operate total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring in approximately 15,000 Indians who are stranded in 12 countries.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
The government will begin the second round of the process to bring back Indians stranded in different countries on May 16. The second phase of Vande Bharat mission will take place between May 16 to May 22, sources said. A total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed to evacuate Indians stuck in 31 countries.

So far, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated 31 inbound flights during the first five days of the first phase of Vande Bharat mission, bringing home 6,037 Indians who were stranded abroad amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country so far.

With PTI inputs

