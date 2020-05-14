Second Phase of Vande Bharat Mission to Begin from May 16, Will Bring Back Indians from 31 Countries in 149 Flights

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries in 149 flights between May 16 and 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Migrants from 16 states will be returning in this phase, with states including Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh topping the list. However, no flights have been scheduled for Bengal in this phase as well.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, the non-scheduled commercial flights will evacuate nationals from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia among others.

The sources said that in all, around 31 countries from South and Southeast Asia, the Gulf region, Eurasian region and North America would be covered in this phase.

Though West Bengal is not part of the Vande Bharat Mission, domestic flights will be restarted at Kolkata Airport from next week. Necessary preparations have already begun. Sanitation work is in progress and marking work is also being undertaken at the airport to ensure implementation of social distancing norms. ​