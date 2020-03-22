Second Test of Assam Girl for COVID-19 Turns Out Negative: Himanta Biswa Sarma
The girl's family hails from Pulibor area in Jorhat district and they had recently travelled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in the district.
Image for representation.
Guwahati: The second test of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam, who had initially tested positive for coronavirus, has tuned out to be negative, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
"The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE. There is no Covid19 positive case in Assam so far," Sarma tweeted, attaching a copy of the report.
Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati had on Saturday night said that the results of the initial test done at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) laboratory were positive.
"We have sent the sample to ICMR-RMRC laboratory at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district for a re-check. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon," she had said.
Korati had also informed that the girl's family was from the Pulibor area in the district and they had recently travelled from Bihar in a train to Mariani in Jorhat.
"The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on March 19. Health workers visited the family on March 20 and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms," she had said.
Korati said the authority had started tracing all those who came in contact of the girl, whose family has no history of foreign travel.
"Everybody is being placed under home isolation, including the health workers visiting them. The family has been shifted to the JMCH isolation ward," the DC had added.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus: Apple is Donating Millions of Masks to Hospitals in Europe And US
- Here's a List of Online Games You Can Play While Staying Indoors During Janta Curfew
- A Reddit User Asked What We Would do When the Pandemic is Over, the Answers are Giving Us Hope
- Poland Wants its Quarantined Citizens to Prove They are Home by Sending Selfies Using New App
- Thai Hospitals are Deploying 'Ninja Robots' to Help with Coronavirus Battle