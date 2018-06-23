English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2nd Video of Hapur Lynching Shows Mob Forcing Man to Confess to Cow Slaughter
Samayuddin, 65, one of the men who were allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob, can be seen pleading with the attackers. The mob is heard asking him to identify others who they alleged slaughtered a cow.
Hapur: Days after a 45-year-old man was beaten to death and a 65-year-old critically injured by a mob in Hapur, another video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The video purportedly shows a mob beating up a man and forcing him to confess to having slaughtered a cow.
Samayuddin, 65, one of the men who were allegedly brutally assaulted by the mob, can be seen pleading with the attackers. The mob is heard asking him to identify others who they alleged slaughtered a cow.
A panting Samayuddin can be seen bleeding profusely from his head in the video aired on TV channels.
Police had earlier said Qasim, 45, was lynched following a minor tiff with a man on a motorcycle, denying reports that a mob attacked him and Samayuddin over rumours of cow slaughter.
Earlier, a photograph of Qasim being dragged by a crowd in the presence of three policemen had gone viral on social media.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had apologised on Friday over the manner in which Qasim was handled after being injured in the attack.
Mehruddin, Samayuddin’s brother, had told reporters that their families were living in an ‘atmosphere of fear’. “When we met Samayuddin at the hospital, we noticed that his thumb had an ink mark... We are scared. We do not know what happens to us next,” he said.
Qasim’s brother Nadeem alleged that the police did not register an FIR on his family’s complaint in the case, claiming that there was no need to register a separate FIR.
Mehruddin said his family was not informed about the incident for five-and-a-half hours. “We demanded that the police provide us justice and security. Police said that all our demands will be met and asked us to sign a document. Yasin signed it,” he claimed.
