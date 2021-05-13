Second Wave: Eight States Report Nearly 25% Drop in Daily Covid Cases in a Week

At least eight states have reported a drop of about 25 per cent in the number of daily cases during the last one week, the government data says.

As per the Union Health Ministry data analysed by NW18, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Maharashtra have reported the highest drop, over 25 per cent, in the daily Covid-19 cases between May 6 and 12.

In total, there are 17 States where daily cases have dropped in the last seven days.

However, five States —Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala — have reported an increase in daily cases, the data says. Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala went for polls last month.

On May 6, India reported the highest number of cases in a day at 4,12,262. A week later, India reported 3,62,727 cases in a day, a drop of 12.01 per cent in a week.

Jharkhand has reported the highest drop of 37.45 per cent in the daily cases among all the States – reducing the daily cases from 6,974 on May 6 to 4,362 cases on May 12. It is followed by Bihar (34.79 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (32.31 per cent) and Delhi (30.55 per cent).

The States with the lowest drop in the daily cases are Andhra Pradesh (2.28 per cent), Punjab (5.9 per cent), Rajasthan (6.54 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (8.46 per cent) and Uttarakhand (9.01 per cent).

Between May 6 and 12, Madhya Pradesh’s daily cases dropped from 12,421 to 8,970 — a 27.78 per cent decrease. Similarly for Chhattisgarh, the daily cases dropped by 26.69 per cent from 13,846 to 10,150.

For Goa, the drop has been 25.94 per cent as the cases dropped from 3,869 on May 6 to 2,865 on May 12.

Maharashtra had reported 62,194 cases on May 6. This dropped to 46,781 on May 12. The State is reporting about a 25 per cent drop in the daily cases.

Telangana (19.84 per cent), Karnataka (18.46 per cent), Haryana (15.83 per cent) and Gujarat (12.18 per cent) have also reported a drop in daily cases between May 6 and 12.

Among the cities, Patna has reported the highest drop of more than 73 per cent, from 3,665 cases reported on May 6 to 977 cases reported on May 12.

Lucknow has also reported a 50.88 per cent drop in cases. It reported 1,865 cases on May 6. On May 12 it came down to 916 cases. Bengaluru and Mumbai have reported a drop of about 31 per cent in the daily cases during the same period.

On the contrary, Chennai reported an increase of 13.26 per cent in daily cases – from 6,678 cases reported on May 6 to 7,564 cases reported on May 12.

While so many States have reported a drop in cases, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal are reporting percentage increase in daily cases in double digits.

Tamil Nadu (21.91 per cent), Assam (14.6 per cent) and West Bengal (10.55 per cent) have reported the highest increase in daily cases over the period. These three States went for polls last month.

In addition, Odisha (4.38 per cent) and Kerala (2.5 per cent) have reported an increase in the daily cases. Kerala also went for polls in April.

