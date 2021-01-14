Second Year of CNBC-TV18 Tweetathon: India's Biggest Business Unconference

CNBC-TV18 is hosting their second year of Tweetathon at CNBC-TV18 - #2021ReadyWithCNBCTV18 on Friday, January 15, 10 am onwards. This will be India’s largest business un-conference featuring noteworthy names from different walks of life, sharing their experiences and learnings from the pandemic and challenges faced by their industry.

Tweetathon will be a day-long event to be hosted on Twitter, wherein we will interact with one celebrity per hour from 10 AM to 7:30 PM. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher, Chef Vikas Khanna, digital content creator, Sejal Kumar, entrepreneur- Alok Kejriwal will take part. Along with this, there will be two contests in between.

Stay tuned on our Twitter handle CNBCTV18News on January 15 to enjoy the second year of Tweetathon.