Second Year Student of IIT-Bhubaneswar Dies After 'Falling' from Hostel Roof

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Second Year Student of IIT-Bhubaneswar Dies After 'Falling' from Hostel Roof
Image for representation.

Bhubaneswar: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the hostel roof, police said on Tuesday.

Chirag Pravin Jain, a second year student of Computer Science, was found dead on Monday evening.

Jain, hailing from Pune in Maharashtra, was admitted to hospital after he reportedly fell from the roof of the hostel. He, however, died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

"On Monday evening, a student of IIT-Bhubaneswar fell off from the roof and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injury. A case of unnatural death has been registered and we are investigating the case," said Anup Sahu, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police.

IIT Bhubaneswar in a statement said the local police is currently investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The parents of the deceased student have been informed about the incident.

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to the institute and the family. May his soul rest in peace," the institution said in the statement.

