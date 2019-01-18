English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Second Year XLRI Student Dies in Accidental Fall
The victim, Shashwat Dixit, was on his way to another hostel block from his own inside the campus when he fell down accidentally this morning.
Representative image.
Jamshedpur: A second year student of XLRI here died after falling accidentally in the institute's premises on Friday, police said.
The victim, Shashwat Dixit, was on his way to another hostel block from his own inside the campus when he fell down accidentally this morning, Officer-in-charge of the Bistupur police station Inspector Sreenivas said.
When the profusely bleeding Dixit was rushed to Tata Main Hospital, doctors declared him 'broght dead'.
The police officer said that after verifying CCTV footages they found Dixit, who hails from Kanpur, had an accidental fall.
However, his body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations were on, he said.
In a statement, XLRI condoled the sudden demise of Dixit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
