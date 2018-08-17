GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

SECR Bilaspur Recruitment 2018: 329 GDCE Posts, Apply before 17th September 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 17th September 2018 at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 17, 2018, 2:59 PM IST
SECR Bilaspur Recruitment 2018: 329 GDCE Posts, Apply before 17th September 2018
Screen grab of the official website of SECR.
SECR Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 329 vacancies for the post of Group ‘A’(ALP & Technician Group), Group ‘B’ (Junior Engineer), NTPC Graduates and other Technician category against General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) quota has begun on the official website of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 17th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for SECR Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘RRC Bilaspur’ under ‘Recruitments’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Submit online application for GDCE’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Enter details like Employee code or PF number (11 digit) printed on the pay slip, date of birth and select qualification from the drop down
Step 6 – Click on Continue
Step 7 – Registration number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill in the details and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference


Direct Link for Registration - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/EmpDetails.aspx


Direct Link for Login - http://103.229.25.252:8080/RRCBSP_1_2018/nLogin.aspx
SECR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 329
Group ‘A’ (ALP & Technician Group) - 212
Group ‘B’ (Junior Engineer) - 32
Others (Technician) - 7
NTPC - 78

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in//downloadfile_2.jsp?filename=1534254762537-GDCE%202018%20Eng.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), Aptitude test, typing test and document verification.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
